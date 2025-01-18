Eichel notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eichel has gone five games without a goal but has three assists in that span. The 28-year-old center is up to 55 points through 44 outings this season. He's added 132 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating while playing on the top line, and he's earned 17 of his points with the man advantage.