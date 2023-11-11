Eichel notched a shorthanded assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.
Eichel set up William Karlsson's tally at 2:24 of the third period. The helper was Eichel's first shorthanded point of the campaign. He's maintained a point-per-game pace both in November (three goals, two helpers in five outings) and overall (six tallies, nine assists through 15 games). The star center also has 63 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating this season.
