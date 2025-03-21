Eichel notched two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Eichel's first helper came on Pavel Dorofeyev's power-play tally in the second period, and he also fed Ivan Barbashev for a third-period goal. While Eichel's eight-game point streak ended Sunday in a shutout loss to the Red Wings, he's been held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests just three times this season. The 28-year-old center crossed the 60-assist mark for the first time in his career and has secured a point-per-game pace for the campaign with 82 points (21 goals, 61 helpers), 206 shots on net and a plus-26 rating over 67 appearances.