Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Dealing with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel (illness) is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and won't join the Knights for their two-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Friday.
At this point, Eichel could just be held out through the Christmas break in order to give him some extra time to get back to 100 percent, though he hasn't been officially ruled out for Tuesday's home clash with the Sharks. While the 29-year-old center has scored just once in his last five games, he has racked up eight helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage. Tomas Hertl figures to hold down the first-line center role while Eichel is unavailable.
