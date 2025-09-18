Eichel skipped Thursday's practice because of "a little tweak," head coach Bruce Cassidy told Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Cassidy said he didn't want to risk having Eichel skating under those circumstances this early into training camp. The 28-year-old Eichel had 28 goals and 94 points in 77 regular-season appearances with the Golden Knights in 2024-25. Provided he's healthy, Eichel should serve in a top-six capacity and on the first power-play unit this year.