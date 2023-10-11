Eichel scored an empty-net goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Eichel tallied with 1:15 left in the game to finish off Vegas' win on a night that saw them raise the Stanley Cup banner they earned in June. The center averaged 18:46 of ice time per game last year, but he saw 19:53 of ice time Tuesday. That suggests he may be relied on as a true No. 1 center, though the presence of defensively sound options in Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson could still allow Eichel to focus mostly on offense. After posting 66 points in 67 outings last year, Eichel will attempt to get back to the point-per-game threshold for the first time since 2019-20.