Eichel notched four assists, including three on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Eichel continues the lead the NHL in points -- he now has 15 in just six games after his second four-point effort of the season. Of his 10 assists, eight have been on the power play, though he's still looking for his first goal with the man advantage. Vegas isn't hurting in that area though, converting nine of its 24 power-play opportunities so far for a 37.5 percent success rate, second only to Minnesota. Eichel is making the most of his talent this year and has already returned excellent value for his fantasy managers.