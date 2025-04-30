Eichel notched two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.
Eichel set up goals by William Karlsson (shorthanded) and Mark Stone in the first period. After a quiet start to the series, Eichel has picked up three helpers over his last two games, and he finished with a positive rating (plus-1) for the first time in the first round. He's added 16 shots on net, 12 hits and three blocked shots over five outings.
