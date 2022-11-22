Eichel logged two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Eichel can't be too mad about not scoring -- he had a couple of shot attempts redirected in by teammates to account for the Golden Knights' first two goals. The center has a goal and four helpers during his four-game point streak. He's up to 10 tallies, 14 helpers, 73 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in 20 contests. Eichel last maintained a point-per-game pace for a full season in 2019-20.