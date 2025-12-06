Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added three shots on goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Eichel has three helpers over his last four games, two of which have come on the power play. The 29-year-old center is up to 34 points (14 on the power play) through 27 outings this season. He's added 108 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 13 hits and a plus-5 rating. Eichel can probably score at a higher rate -- his 10.2 shooting percentage is his lowest in any year as a Golden Knight, and he's on pace for a career-high total in shots.