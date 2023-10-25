Eichel notched two assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Eichel set up the opening tally by Ivan Barbashev as well as Shea Theodore's game-winner late in the third period. This was Eichel's second multi-point effort of the season. The center has three goals, five helpers, 36 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through seven contests.