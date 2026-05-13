Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Dishes two assists in Game 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eichel notched two assists and six shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks in Game 5.
Eichel has six helpers over his last four games, with three of those assists coming on the power play. The 29-year-old's goal drought is up to eight contests, but his playmaking continues to be a standout area. Eichel is up to a total of 15 points (six on the power play), 31 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 playoff outings.
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