Eichel scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Eichel stayed hot with a goal late in the first period to open the scoring Tuesday. The tally was his 10th of the season, and he also reached the 400-point mark (172 goals, 228 assists) in his 426th career game. The center has been excellent in 2022-23 with 20 points (five on the power play), 62 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 17 appearances.