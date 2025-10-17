Eichel scored a goal on nine shots, dished a power-play assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

The Massachusetts native put up a big performance against the Bruins. Eichel gave Vegas its first lead at 4:14 of the second period, and he also helped out on William Karlsson's game-winning tally early in the third. Through five contests, Eichel has four multi-point efforts -- he's up to a league-leading 11 points (five goals, six helpers), which includes five power-play points. He's added 27 shots on net, four hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating as he continues to do everything, and most of it well, as the Golden Knights top talent.