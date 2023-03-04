Eichel scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, added four hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

This was Eichel's fifth multi-point effort in his last 10 games, a span in which he's racked up eight goals and five helpers. The 26-year-old was involved with the Golden Knights' last two tallies in the contest. He's up to 23 goals, 47 points, 180 shots on net, 44 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 49 outings overall.