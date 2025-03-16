Eichel scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Buffalo.

It extended his point streak to eight games (11 points; two goals, nine assists). Eichel is the only Vegas player to have three point streaks of eight games or more (12 contests last season; eight in 2022-23). Eichel has 21 goals and 59 assists for 80 points (204 shots) in 65 games this season. That's just two points from his career high (2018-19) and squarely puts Eichel in the league's top-10 scorers.