Eichel had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.
Eichel, who had five shots, sniped a wrist shot past Cayden Primeau's glove at 18:04 of the third period to seal the comeback, and Mark Stone scored 44 seconds later. Both were on the power play. Eichel has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last six games.
