Eichel scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Avalanche.

Eichel struck twice in a span of 4:14 during the second period, with the latter of his two goals coming on the power play. He'd gone six games without a marker prior to Saturday. The 27-year-old center is up to five tallies, 12 points (four on the power play), 51 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances while centering Vegas' top line.