Eichel logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Eichel's point streak is now at five games (two goals, five assists). He's earned three power-play points in that span, and he has five points with the man advantage this year. Overall, the 26-year-old center is at five goals, 14 points, 47 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 13 contests.