Eichel scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.

Eichel accounted for Vegas' lone goal midway through the third period, extending his point streak to six games. The star center has accumulated three goals and five assists during that stretch, and his prolific production should continue as long as he maintains his prominent role on offense. He's also up to 14 points (five goals, nine helpers) in 12 appearances this month, cracking the scoresheet in all but two of those games.