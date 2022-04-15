Eichel scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Eichel tied the game at 1-1 in the first period on an odd-man rush. The 25-year-old has five goals and two assists during his six-game point streak. The center continues to play well on the top line, with 21 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 27 outings. Eichel will look to keep rolling Saturday in Edmonton.