Eichel recorded an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Eichel's helper extended his point streak to six games (one goals eight assists). The 26-year-old center is up to 63 points, 213 shots on net, 57 hits, 53 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating through 64 outings overall. He's hot at just the right time for Vegas fans and fantasy managers alike, and he should stay that way with the Golden Knights looking to hold onto the top spot in the Pacific Division.