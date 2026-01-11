Eichel scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Eichel has two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. His tally Saturday put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 early in the second period. The star center is up to 14 goals, 46 points, 132 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 21 hits and 24 blocked shots through 36 appearances. Eichel should be a fixture in most fantasy lineups for his lofty scoring potential.