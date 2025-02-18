Eichel picked up his fourth assist of the 4 Nations Face-Off in the USA's 2-1 loss to Sweden on Monday.

Eichel has been highly effective in three games so far, putting up helpers against every competitor. He heads into Thursday's championship game against Canada not knowing if either of his line mates, Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) or Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed), will be available after injuries suffered against Canada and Sweden, respectively. Eichel may need to step his game up even more if those two are unable to dress.