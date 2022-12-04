Eichel (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest in Boston.
Eichel departed early in Saturday's contest against the Red Wings. His status will remain unclear prior to a tough road matchup Monday with the Bruins. The 26-year-old center has been excellent this season in Vegas with 13 goals and 16 assists through 26 games.
