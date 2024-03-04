Eichel (knee) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Coach Bruse Cassidey "suspects" Eichel will play, but a final determination on the 27-year-old pivot's ability won't be made until the Golden Knights take the ice for pregame warmups. Eichel's racked up 19 goals and 44 points through 42 contests this campaign.
