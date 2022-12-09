Eichel (lower body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus Philadelphia, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Eichel has missed the last two games. He participated in practice Friday and that encouraged coach Bruce Cassidy. Eichel has 13 goals and 29 points with 99 shots on goal in 26 games this season.
