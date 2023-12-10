Eichel recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Stars.

Eichel has four goals and seven assists during his six-game point streak. He kept the hot stretch going with a helper on Mark Stone's first-period tally. Eichel is up to 31 points, 120 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 28 outings overall as he continues to excel as Vegas' top forward.