Eichel logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Eichel has had no trouble getting up to speed with five points, four shots and a plus-1 rating over two games this season. He had a hand in goals by Shea Theodore and Tomas Hertl in the third period of Friday's contest. Eichel's top-line usage and his power-play role make him one of the most reliable non-elite centers in the NHL, so he can be kept in fantasy lineups with confidence throughout the year.