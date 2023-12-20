Eichel scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Eichel tallied late in the third period, which sufficed only to keep his point streak alive at 11 games. During that span, he has seven tallies and 10 assists. For the season, the superstar has 15 goals, 22 helpers, 139 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances. He's been excellent for season-long fantasy managers, and he's worth the investment in DFS when the Golden Knights have a favorable matchup.