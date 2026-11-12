Eichel scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mammoth.

Eichel is heating up again with two goals and four helpers during his four-game point streak. His tally Wednesday was his first power-play goal of the season, though he's also supplied nine helpers while Vegas has a man advantage. The 30-year-old center is at nine goals, 17 assists, 50 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 20 appearances, putting him on track to reach the 90-point mark for a third straight year.