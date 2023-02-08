Eichel saw his goalless streak reach nine games after failing to put one over the line against Nashville on Tuesday.
During his current slump, Eichel has continued to pepper opposing netminders with rubber, racking up 25 shots over that stretch, including five versus the Preds. As long as the world-class center continues to shoot, he should break out of his goalless streak sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Collects assist•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Lights lamp Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Returns with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Officially playing Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Probable Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Lifted from IR•