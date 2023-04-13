Eichel (lower body) will return for Thursday's game against Seattle, according to Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site.
Eichel missed Vegas' previous two games. He has 27 goals and 65 points in 66 contests this season. Now that he's healthy, Eichel is projected to serve on the Golden Knights' top line and No. 1 power-play unit.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Traveling with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Ups point streak to eight games•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Provides assist in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Extends streak with helper•