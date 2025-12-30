Eichel (lower body) is going to be a game-time decision Wednesday against Nashville, according to SinBin Vegas.

Eichel has sat out six straight contests but appears to be closing in on a return to game action, even if he's unable to give it a go Wednesday. The star center was rolling prior to getting hurt, earning four goals and 17 points over his last 12 games. Once he's back in the lineup, Mitch Marner will shift back to the wing, which will provide Vegas with more depth up the middle in the form of Eichel and Tomas Hertl.