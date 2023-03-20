Eichel scored three goals in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

He lit the lamp twice in the second period and once in the third to record his fourth career hat trick, and his second of the season. Eichel snapped a seven-game goal drought with the performance, but he's been far from quiet lately -- over his last 18 games, he's piled up 11 goals and 20 points. On the season, the 26-year-old has 26 goals and 54 points in 57 contests.