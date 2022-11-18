Eichel logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Eichel had six points over the previous four games, but they were all at even strength. He set up Alex Pietrangelo for the first goal in Thursday's contest. Eichel's resurgent season has him up to 21 points (10 goals, 11 helpers), 64 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 18 contests. Six of his points have come on the power play.