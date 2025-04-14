Eichel (upper body) is practicing with the team but remains day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's clash with Calgary, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Based on head coach Bruce Cassidy's comments, it seems likely Eichel will sit out at least one, if not both, of the Golden Knights' back-to-back versus Calgary and Vancouver on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. In his last four contests, the 28-year-old center was held without a point, leaving him seven points shy of reaching the 100-point threshold for the first time in his NHL career.
