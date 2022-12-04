Eichel (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Red Wings, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy didn't have an update on Eichel's status following the contest. The 26-year-old scored a goal 1:06 into the game, giving him 13 tallies and 29 points in 26 appearances this season. More information should be available prior to Monday's game in Boston.