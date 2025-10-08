Eichel agreed to an eight-year, $108 million contract extension with the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Golden Knights made it a priority to extend Eichel ahead of the regular season, and the two sides ultimately came to an agreement hours before the team's Opening Night matchup against the Kings. Although Connor McDavid signed a short-term deal with the Oilers on Monday, Eichel maintained his interest in a long-term deal, and after Vegas signed Mitch Marner to an eight-year, $96 million deal during the offseason after acquiring him via trade, the Golden Knights have their core secure for nearly a decade. The 28-year-old made 77 regular-season appearances for the Golden Knights last year and recorded 28 goals and a career-high 94 points to go with 55 blocked shots and 22 hits while averaging 20:32 of ice time.