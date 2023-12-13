Eichel logged an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Eichel set up Mark Stone's breakaway tally for the win 1:11 into overtime. The helper extended Eichel's point streak to eight games (four goals, nine assists). The star center has yet to go more than two contests without a point this season, racking up 12 tallies, 21 helpers, 123 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 30 appearances.