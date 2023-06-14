Eichel recorded three assists, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Eichel was at his playmaking best in the Stanley Cup Finals with eight assists over five games. That put him at a league-leading 26 points in 22 playoff outings, though Jonathan Marchessault (25 points) took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP. Eichel will settle for being a Stanley Cup champion in his first trip to the postseason after enduring a months-long battle for his preferred back surgery to get back to hockey's highest level last year. The center is poised to be a key player for the Golden Knights for years to come.