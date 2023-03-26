Eichel scored a goal on five shots and added two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Eichel opened the scoring just 1:01 into the game. He also set up goals by Jonathan Marchessault and Nicolas Roy in the contest. This was Eichel's second three-point effort in the last four games, and he's up to seven tallies and eight assists through 13 outings in March. The 26-year-old center has 27 goals, 58 points, 206 shots and a plus-21 rating through 60 appearances this season.
