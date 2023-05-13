Eichel contributed a goal and two assists in Vegas' 4-3 victory over Edmonton in Game 5 on Friday.

Vegas has won three contests in its second-round series against Edmonton, and Eichel has been a key contributor with multiple points in each of those victories. He's accumulated three goals and eight points in five contests in this series, adding to his overall 2023 playoff performance of six markers and 13 points through 10 outings. Eichel's tally came in the first period to tie the game at 1-1, and he provided two assists on the power play during the second frame.