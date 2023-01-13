Eichel scored a goal on 10 shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Eichel was a man on a mission Thursday, accounting for nearly a third of the Golden Knights' shots. He cashed one in at 8:37 of the third period, converting on a breakaway. He's produced four points and a minus-2 rating over three games since returning from a lower-body injury. Eichel has 15 tallies, 18 assists, 116 shots on net, a plus-15 rating, 25 hits and 24 blocked shots through 30 contests this season.