Eichel notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Eichel set up a Jonathan Marchessault tally in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. The 26-year-old Eichel entered the contest with no points in his last two games, and he's gone six without a goal. The center is at 51 points (12 on the power play), 193 shots on net, a plus-18 rating, 52 hits and 44 blocked shots through 55 appearances.