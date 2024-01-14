Eichel (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.

Eichel, who sat out Saturday's 3-1 loss to Calgary, will miss at least two more contests following his placement on the IR list. He has amassed 19 goals, 44 points, 173 shots on net and 40 blocked shots through 42 games this season. With William Karlsson (lower body) and Chandler Stephenson (illness) also unavailable, Nicolas Roy centered the top line during Sunday's practice.