Eichel recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Eichel is on a four-game point streak with a goal and five assists in that span. He's bounced back well after opening the playoffs scoreless in three outings. The center has contributed a total of 21 shots on net, 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over seven playoff contests while centering the top line as usual.