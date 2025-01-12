Eichel recorded a power-play assist and won 18 of 23 faceoffs in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Eichel set up a Mark Stone tally in the second period. With a goal and five assists over five contests in January, Eichel is showing no signs of slowing down on offense. The 28-year-old center has 54 points (16 on the power play) over 42 contests this season, and his 43 assists are third-most in the NHL behind only Nathan MacKinnon (53) and Mitch Marner (45). Eichel has added 127 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating.