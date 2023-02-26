Eichel scored a goal on seven shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Eichel has surged in February, scoring five goals and adding four helpers over his last seven contests. He reached the 20-goal mark with his third-period tally Saturday -- it's a threshold he hit each of his first five seasons before injuries disrupted his career. The 26-year-old center is at 43 points, 168 shots on net, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 46 outings.