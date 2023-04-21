Eichel scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.

Eichel snapped an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally. Over that span, he still managed eight assists. The 26-year-old center is embarking on his first NHL playoff run. He's picked up a goal, five shots, five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through two contests.