Eichel scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 2.
Eichel snapped an eight-game goal drought with his second-period tally. Over that span, he still managed eight assists. The 26-year-old center is embarking on his first NHL playoff run. He's picked up a goal, five shots, five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through two contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Notches assist in return•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Good to play Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Traveling with Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jack Eichel: Ups point streak to eight games•